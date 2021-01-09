Advertisement

‘I love life’: Oldest living Olympic champion turns 100

The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the 2020 Olympics and pushed back the opening to July 23, 2021.
The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the 2020 Olympics and pushed back the opening to July 23, 2021.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The oldest living Olympic champion turns 100 and says the fondest memory of her remarkable life is simply that she has lived through it all.

Agnes Keleti is a Holocaust survivor and winner of five Olympic gold medals in gymnastics and 10 overall. Keleti says “these 100 years felt to me like 60.” Keleti had her illustrious career interrupted by World War II and the subsequent cancellation of the 1940 and 1944 Olympics. She was forced off her gymnastics team in 1941 because of her Jewish ancestry and went into hiding.

Her mother and sister survived the war but her father and other relatives perished at Auschwitz.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter called in to Edgefield County crash
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
65-year-old dies at Augusta hospital after assault
H&R Block, Turbo Tax Stimulus delays
What should you do if you still haven’t gotten a stimulus check?
Dominique Sherard Bush
Suspect, victim identified in Warrenville fatal shooting
Grovetown DPS is searching for 13-year-old Kaiden St. James Green.
UPDATE: Missing 13 year old found safe

Latest News

PGA Tour logo. (AP)
English wins Kapalua in playoff for 1st victory in 7 years
North Carolina State coach Wes Moore talks to an official during the first half of the team's...
No. 5 South Carolina women rally past No. 10 Kentucky 75-70
Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) dribbles past Louisville guard Jazmine Jones (23) and forward...
No. 2 Louisville women wait out late delay, beat Clemson
Shane Beamer takes over at South Carolina.
New South Carolina coach Beamer hires coordinators
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) looks for room against the Dallas Mavericks defense...
LaMelo Ball becomes youngest NBA player with triple-double