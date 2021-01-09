‘I love life’: Oldest living Olympic champion turns 100

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The oldest living Olympic champion turns 100 and says the fondest memory of her remarkable life is simply that she has lived through it all.

Agnes Keleti is a Holocaust survivor and winner of five Olympic gold medals in gymnastics and 10 overall. Keleti says “these 100 years felt to me like 60.” Keleti had her illustrious career interrupted by World War II and the subsequent cancellation of the 1940 and 1944 Olympics. She was forced off her gymnastics team in 1941 because of her Jewish ancestry and went into hiding.

Her mother and sister survived the war but her father and other relatives perished at Auschwitz.

