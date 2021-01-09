Advertisement

Hayward’s 26 points pace Hornets past Pelicans, 118-110

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon...
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(AP Photo/Derick Hingle | AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 26 points and the Charlotte Hornets methodically came back from an 18-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-110.

Miles Bridges scored 20 points and Devonte Graham had 17 for Charlotte. The Hornets didn’t take their first lead until the fourth quarter when they outscored New Orleans 36-23. Zion Williamson scored 26 points and Josh Hart had 19 for the Pelicans. New Orleans has lost three straight. The game marked the first time brothers Lonzo and LaMelo Ball played against each other.

LaMelo had 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Lonzo Ball had five points.

