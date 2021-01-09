Advertisement

Fire leaves extensive damage at home on Pheasant Run Dr.

By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Fire and Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire on Pheasant Run Dr on Friday night around 9:20 p.m.

Officials say two adults and two children were in the home but got out safe. No one else was injured, but it took about 20 minutes to get the fire put out.

Firefighters say the heaviest flames were near the garage area. There is extensive damage to the right side of the home and smoke damage throughout the house.

