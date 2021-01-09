Advertisement

DHEC leader weighs in on loosening nursing home visitations as residents, staff continue vaccinations

DHEC leader weighs in on loosening nursing home visitations as residents, staff continue...
DHEC leader weighs in on loosening nursing home visitations as residents, staff continue vaccinations(Source: Gray DC)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – For the first time on Friday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control was able to provide information on how many COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to residents and staff in long-term care facilities.

Currently, all doses of the Moderna vaccine are dedicated to vaccinating those in long-term care facilities. It is being done through a federal partnership with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies. The pharmacies are holding vaccination clinics at every long-term care facility in South Carolina.

Those clinics started happening the week of December 28 when the Moderna vaccine was shipped to the pharmacies.

RELATED: DHEC asks hospitals to start vaccinating admitted patients who are 65 and older

As of Friday, 86,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been shipped to South Carolina. Out of those doses, 5,511 residents have received the first dose of the vaccine and 2,721 staff members have been vaccinated. It is a total of 8,232 people in long-term care facilities.

DHEC leaders explained that this is the latest information that it has received from Tiberius, a federal database that is not managed by the state.

During a news briefing on Friday, DHEC’s interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler weighed in on loosening restrictions at nursing homes so that people could see their loved ones more.

She said that there are two big components of info they will need to follow before determining if visitation restrictions can be loosened.

She said first it all depends on vaccinations and cases within the facilities.

“One will be the uptake of vaccines in facilities both by the residents and the staff, which should hopefully lead to a decrease in cases within the facilities and that would be one factor that we would be looking at as we want to make sure there aren’t cases in the facilities without increasing visitation,” Traxler said.

THE LATEST [By the numbers: Latest states on coronavirus in the CSRA]

The second component would be what is happening outside of long-term facility walls, and if the spread of COVID-19 is high or not.

“I think the other factor we would certainly be looking at is the vaccination uptake rate and the level of disease activity in the community that the family members would be coming from when they go into the facilities,” Traxler added.

Back in October, DHEC released guidelines for indoor and outdoor visitation at long-term care facilities. Family members are also told to call an individual facility to confirm the visitation policy.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff
Key takeaways from Ga. Democrats’ showing in Senate runoffs
Tyrone Dupree was fatally shot on Jan. 8, 2021, at Rivers Edge Apartments in North Augusta.
Victim identified after North Augusta fatal shooting
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Offices are...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Warrenville shooting death
Capitol chaos
Georgia woman died during siege of U.S. Capitol
From left: Jon Ossoff and David Perdue
With Loeffler concession, attention shifts to Ossoff-Perdue battle for Senate seat

Latest News

Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on COVID-19 in CSRA, vaccines in 2-state region
car crash
Three vehicle collision in Orangeburg County kills one
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Offices are...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Warrenville shooting death
Urgent care facilities facing surge
MedNow, virtual care to help ease strain of COVID-19 patient surge
Urgent care facilities facing surge
Urgent care facilities facing surge