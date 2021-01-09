Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are expecting a dry and beautiful weekend as high pressure build into the region. Highs Saturday are expected to be in the upper 40s and low 50s with partly cloudy skies early and turning more sunny in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 3-8 mph.

Sunday morning is looking cold with low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunday looks dry with generally sunny skies. Highs are expected to be in the mid 50s Sunday afternoon. Winds will be light and variable during the day.

Monday morning lows are expected to be down in the low 30s. Another rain maker is expected to move through the CSRA Monday afternoon into Tuesday. No severe weather or flood risks are expected with this system. Highs on Monday are expected to be close to normal in the mid 50s with clouds building in during the day and giving way to showers Monday afternoon into Monday night. Showers are expected to linger into the first half of Tuesday as the system moves towards the coast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Looking sunny and fairly seasonal by midweek with highs on Wednesday in the upper 50s and closer to 60 by Thursday. Morning lows look to remain chilly in the 30s all next week.

