AP source: Former Washington QB Haskins to visit Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins will visit the Panthers on Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the team does not make its free agent visits public. The NFL Network was first to report the news. Washington released the 2019 first-round pick on Dec. 28, less than 24 hours after he committed three turnovers in a loss to Carolina and was found in violation of the pandemic protocol when he was caught partying with several people without a mask.

Haskins was fined $40,000 and lost his captaincy.

