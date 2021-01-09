Advertisement

UPDATE: Victim identified in Warrenville shooting death

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Offices are...
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Offices are investigating a shooting death from last night.
By William Rioux
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s office says the victim in the Warrenville shooting death is 31-year-old Demetrius A. Williams of Aiken.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Offices are still investigating the shooting death from last night on the 600 block of Legion Road.

Around 9:04 pm, 911 callers reported shots fired and that one person was injured. The victim was found conscious with two gunshot wounds to his body.

Deputies rendered aid to the victim who was later taken to an area hospital by Aiken County EMS for emergency treatment. He was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Witnesses indicated that two Black males were seen running away from the scene towards St Johns Place.

The investigation is on-going. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff
Key takeaways from Ga. Democrats’ showing in Senate runoffs
Tyrone Dupree was fatally shot on Jan. 8, 2021, at Rivers Edge Apartments in North Augusta.
Victim identified after North Augusta fatal shooting
Capitol chaos
Georgia woman died during siege of U.S. Capitol
From left: Jon Ossoff and David Perdue
With Loeffler concession, attention shifts to Ossoff-Perdue battle for Senate seat

Latest News

Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on COVID-19 in CSRA, vaccines in 2-state region
car crash
Three vehicle collision in Orangeburg County kills one
Urgent care facilities facing surge
MedNow, virtual care to help ease strain of COVID-19 patient surge
Urgent care facilities facing surge
Urgent care facilities facing surge