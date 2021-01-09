UPDATE: Victim identified in Warrenville shooting death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s office says the victim in the Warrenville shooting death is 31-year-old Demetrius A. Williams of Aiken.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Offices are still investigating the shooting death from last night on the 600 block of Legion Road.

Around 9:04 pm, 911 callers reported shots fired and that one person was injured. The victim was found conscious with two gunshot wounds to his body.

Deputies rendered aid to the victim who was later taken to an area hospital by Aiken County EMS for emergency treatment. He was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Witnesses indicated that two Black males were seen running away from the scene towards St Johns Place.

The investigation is on-going. Check back for updates.

