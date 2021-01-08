Advertisement

’Work to be done”: Harbaugh has new, 5-year deal at Michigan

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.(Tony Ding | AP Photo/Tony Ding)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has decided to stick with coach Jim Harbaugh. He has finalized a new, five-year deal.

The school will pay him $4 million this year with a chance to make nearly $8 million in the fifth year of his contract. He was making about $7 million under his original seven-year contract. Harbaugh has won nearly 70% of his games, but is winless against archrival Ohio State.

The Wolverines were 2-4 in Harbaugh’s sixth season, which ended with three straight games being canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

