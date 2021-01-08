’Work to be done”: Harbaugh has new, 5-year deal at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has decided to stick with coach Jim Harbaugh. He has finalized a new, five-year deal.

The school will pay him $4 million this year with a chance to make nearly $8 million in the fifth year of his contract. He was making about $7 million under his original seven-year contract. Harbaugh has won nearly 70% of his games, but is winless against archrival Ohio State.

The Wolverines were 2-4 in Harbaugh’s sixth season, which ended with three straight games being canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

