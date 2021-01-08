With Loeffler concession, attention shifts to Ossoff-Perdue battle for Senate seat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler conceding to Democrat Raphael Warnock , the spotlight is on Georgia’s other Senate runoff.

Even though some media outlets have called the race for Democrat Jon Ossoff in his challenge of Republican incumbent David Perdue, it’s not officially over yet.

With the results are close as they are, we may have to wait until all of the votes are certified by county officials.

Right now, Ossoff is leading by about 1 percent.

A difference of half a percent is needed for an official recount, so at this point, that seems unlikely. However, so far there’s been no word from the Perdue campaign on whether he will challenge these results.

All counties must have their results in by 5 p.m. Jan. 15.

The Richmond County Board of Elections will meet Monday to decide whether to include any of the local provisional ballots, and then certify election results Tuesday.

The Georgia secretary of state has until Jan. 22 to certify the results, but could move forward earlier than that.

Both Warnock and Ossoff are expected to be sworn in by the end of the month.

