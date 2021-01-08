What should you do if you still haven’t gotten a stimulus check?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The excitement after the latest COVID-19 relief plan was passed could be felt all over the nation, but some local residents are still waiting for stimulus checks.

“If you’re entitled to the credit, you will get it.”

Mark Daniel, president of Rhodes Murphy CSRA, says everyone who qualifies for the second stimulus check will see the money. He says the reason for the delay is a perfect storm of events.

Congress passed the second relief bill in late December, right as the IRS was getting ready for the 2021 tax season.

“They tried to get the checks out starting December 29, right before the beginning of the new filing season,” Daniel explains.

Between that and a shortened staff because of COVID-19, Daniel says the IRS had a tall task to handle.

“The IRS has really tried to do everything that they could do to facilitate these payments, but to be honest, they’re overwhelmed,” he said.

And if you don’t get your money by the end of the month, you’ll have to file a rebate recovery credit on your tax returns.

“If you see on that get my payment tab that there’s no info available, the IRS put out a notice Tuesday that said more than likely you’re not going to get your stimulus by direct deposit or check,” Daniel explains.

And Daniel understands people need the money now, but he says calling your tax preparer or the IRS isn’t going to help.

“We’ve been in contact with the IRS and they said, unfortunately, there’s not anything they can do about it,” Daniel said.

If you would like to track your stimulus check, you can use the IRS’ online tracker.

