Sheriff’s office to host Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Waynesboro

BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Peace & Unity parade, honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The parade will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. noon in downtown Waynesboro.

The lineup time is at 11:15 a.m. at the Fairground located at 156 Manau Street.

Surrounding law enforcement agencies will also be in attendance.

Official MLK Parade Flyer ((Source: The Burke County Sheriff's Office))

