Shelves are bare at Shepeard blood center, which is in desperate need of donors

By Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA’s community blood bank put out an urgent call for blood donors Friday morning, including photos of empty and nearly empty shelves.

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases locally, Shepeard Community Blood Center is again experiencing a critical shortage of blood, especially types O Positive and O Negative.

There is simply no blood on the shelf to send to local hospitals, the blood bank said.

MORE | Georgia, South Carolina suffer as U.S. sees new high in COVID-19 deaths

Shepeard has been dealing with this historic, nationwide blood shortage since COVID-19 cases first started appearing. There have been a record number of blood drives canceled due to closures of businesses and schools, where blood drives are often organized.

Due to the severity of this shortage, Shepeard cannot call on other blood centers for help.

The CSRA’s blood supply is supported strictly by the donations of volunteer blood donors. Shepeard supplies blood to several local hospitals including University Hospital, AU Health, Children’s Hospital of Georgia and Burke Medical Center.

Call Shepeard at 706-737-4551 if you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment.

