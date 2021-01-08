SCDNR Getting More Women Hunting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Take One, Make is a program getting more people in South Carolina hunting. The target audience for a recent clinic they hosted was women.

Data from hunting license sales shows a trend of more women hunting across the nation. The Take One, Make One program hopes to continue that by hosting clinics like these. Sarah Chabaane, the aquatic education coordinator for South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), said, “I really like that this was an opportunity exclusively for women. For me to be able to learn in that type of environment is a lot easier when my peers and I are on the same level”.

Take One, Make One was started by SCDNR to teach new hunters proper safety and tactics. Mark Ferrell, lance corporal Take One, Make One coordinator for SCDNR, added, “deer clinics, turkey clinics, and teach them the right way, safe way. We let them shoot, we teach them how to cook the venison, and we teach them gear, tips, tactics, and tree stand safety”.

Food is one of the big reasons more people are picking up hunting for the first time. Keya Jackson, diversity outreach specialist for SCDNR, said, “I like the idea of knowing how to catch food for myself and then also sharing that info with other people like family members”. Chabaane added, “I love the idea of being able to harvest my own food and to be able to process it, and cook it, and just having that freedom to go again in the future”.

Due to Covid-19 this clinic was limited to SCDNR female employees, but Take One, Make One hopes to continue public clinics in the future. Ferrell added, “as a hunter we try to give back and leave it better then the way we found it and I think a non hunter coming to a clinic like this will really understand that concept a little better and maybe walk away with a different attitude towards a hunter than prior to coming”.

