AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 1,300 customers lost power Thursday night in the area of Peach Orchard Road and Pepperidge, according to Georgia Power.

Georgia Power says, “We are aware of an outage in your area. We are working to restore power as quickly as possible.”

The power was back on by Friday morning.

