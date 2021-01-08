Advertisement

Perdue concedes in Senate runoff race

Sen. David Perdue
Sen. David Perdue(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST
ATLANTA (WALB) - Republican Sen. David Perdue has conceded in the U.S. Senate race to Jon Ossoff, his Democratic challenger.

On Friday, Perdue released the following statement:

“Bonnie and I are deeply grateful for the support millions of Georgians have shown us this year and in the six years since we first ran for the United States Senate. Serving our home state has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am very proud of how our team in Georgia and Washington, D.C. fought every day to deliver real results for all eleven million Georgians.

Although we won the general election, we came up just short of Georgia’s 50% rule, and now I want to congratulate the Democratic Party and my opponent for this runoff win. Bonnie and I will continue to pray for our wonderful state and our great country. May God continue to bless Georgia and the United States of America.”

On Thursday, Kelly Loeffler, the second Republican U.S. senator for Georgia, conceded to Raphael Warnock, her Democratic challenger.

