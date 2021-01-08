Missing 34-year-old man sought in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

Tremaine Demarkus Brown is described as 34 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 212 pounds.

Brown was seeking medical attention on Thursday at the Burke County Medical Center when he left against doctors’ advice, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to notify the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8029 or the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

