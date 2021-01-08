Local pastor says power of prayer can help us get through troubles

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re eight days into the new year, and people are feeling worn down already.

With the chaos on Capitol Hill and an ongoing pandemic, Americans are looking for help to get through it.

But one local pastor says we can still rebuild — with the power of prayer — as we continue to fight back against COVID-19 and look to Washington lawmakers about the next steps after the Capitol violence.

“The greatest need that we have in our country is peace,” said the Rev. Stephen Cutchins, pastor of First Baptist Church in North Augusta.

He says the answer to finding peace is through prayer.

“The God that I worship is the one that provides peace that passes all understanding,” he said, “and when you watch all of this, it’s hard to understand. … It’s hard to comprehend and consume everything that’s going on.”

He says we can’t change our circumstances, but what we can change is our attitude in the midst of our circumstances.

“It’s hard to watch, it’s hard to see and it’s hard to process, and you sit there with a heavy heart and you say, ‘What can I do?’” he said.

“And the one thing everybody can do is pray.”

He says even though things seem to be out of our control, the power of prayer can help us to rebuild, come together and find peace.

“We are best when we are one nation under God,” he said.

