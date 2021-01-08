Kemp provides update on COVID-19 response, vaccine

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp provided an update Friday on the COVID-19 response and vaccine distribution in the state.

He says vaccine is coming but people are going to need to be patient.

“Not including our partnerships with CVS, Walgreens and operation Warp Speed. The state now has the capacity to administer 11,428 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine per day. That is approximately 80,000 doses a week,” said Gov. Kemp.

80,000 doses a week for a state of more than 10 million people. The rollout for the vaccine is going to months in Georgia, not weeks.

“I would like to continue to ask for the people of Georgia, patience, as we work hard to swiftly, safely and efficiently to apply the limited supply of vaccine we have to those whom it will be the most good to get it.”

The state expanded the criteria for people to get a shot that are 65 and older starting next week, as local health departments are overwhelmed with calls from people wanting to set up and appointment. Chances are you will have to wait.

“We have a lot of people calling our office, calling health departments wanting the vaccine everyday. Which is why we expanded the criteria last week. We still just have a limited supply that we are getting from the federal government. We know that is going to be ramped up in the weeks ahead.”

The Governor says it is a heavy lift with the vaccine needed to be stored at extremely cold temperatures, be used in a relatively short time span, and each person needing two doses of the shot. But he is hopeful that in the weeks ahead, more vaccine will be released to the state and that will exponentially speed up the process, along with a better partnership with more pharmacies and doctors, but for now again he says please be patient, wear a mask and follow safety protocols.

You can watch Gov. Kemp’s full update below:

