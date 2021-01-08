Advertisement

Georgia woman died during siege of U.S. Capitol

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:38 AM EST
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Police in Washington say a 34-year-old Georgia woman was among the four people who died during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

District of Columbia police said Thursday that Rosanne Boyland, of Kennesaw, Georgia, died of a medical emergency during Wednesday’s violent protests.

Officials did not immediately release additional details about Boyland’s cause of death.

Kennesaw is a suburban community of about 35,000 people just northwest of Atlanta.

A California woman was fatally shot inside the Capitol during Wednesday’s siege.

Two other people also died from a medical emergencies during the riot, including a 55-year-old Alabama man.

