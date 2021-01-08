Advertisement

FBI offers $50,000 reward for information on pipe bombs found in D.C.

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI is looking for the person or persons responsible for placing pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican National Committee offices on Wednesday.

The agency released a bulletin with a photo of the person of interest.

The FBI is offering up to $50,000 for information on the suspect.

It is unclear how the person in the bulletin is related to the pipe bomb incidents.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff
Key takeaways from Ga. Democrats’ showing in Senate runoffs
Tyrone Dupree was fatally shot on Jan. 8, 2021, at Rivers Edge Apartments in North Augusta.
Victim identified after North Augusta fatal shooting
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Offices are...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Warrenville shooting death
Capitol chaos
Georgia woman died during siege of U.S. Capitol
From left: Jon Ossoff and David Perdue
With Loeffler concession, attention shifts to Ossoff-Perdue battle for Senate seat

Latest News

Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump pressured Georgia to ‘find the fraud’ in earlier call
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
Man allegedly seen with painted face, horned hat during Capitol riot arrested
This radar image shows the flight path of Indonesian Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 before it dropped...
Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight