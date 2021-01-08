Advertisement

Victim identified after North Augusta fatal shooting

By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:13 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police were pursuing all possible leads Friday after a 22-year-old man was shot dead at a North Augusta apartment complex.

The shooting was reported at 7:35 p.m. Thursday at Rivers Edge Apartments in the 500 block of East Buena Vista Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound and was identified as Tyrone Dupree, 22, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Dupree will be autopsied Friday in Newberry.

Police were investigating on Friday morning but had little information they could share.

“This is an active investigation and detectives are following up on all possible leads,” North Augusta Detective Lt. Luke Sherman told News 12. “At this time we do not have any information to release.”

Sherman said authorities would appreciate any information from the public to assist the investigation. The agency’s investigations division can be reached at 803-441-4274.

MORE | Homicide investigation underway in Burke County

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff
Key takeaways from Ga. Democrats’ showing in Senate runoffs
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Offices are...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Warrenville shooting death
Capitol chaos
Georgia woman died during siege of U.S. Capitol
From left: Jon Ossoff and David Perdue
With Loeffler concession, attention shifts to Ossoff-Perdue battle for Senate seat

Latest News

Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on COVID-19 in CSRA, vaccines in 2-state region
car crash
Three vehicle collision in Orangeburg County kills one
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Offices are...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Warrenville shooting death
Urgent care facilities facing surge
MedNow, virtual care to help ease strain of COVID-19 patient surge
Urgent care facilities facing surge
Urgent care facilities facing surge