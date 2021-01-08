Victim identified after North Augusta fatal shooting

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police were pursuing all possible leads Friday after a 22-year-old man was shot dead at a North Augusta apartment complex.

The shooting was reported at 7:35 p.m. Thursday at Rivers Edge Apartments in the 500 block of East Buena Vista Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound and was identified as Tyrone Dupree, 22, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Dupree will be autopsied Friday in Newberry.

Police were investigating on Friday morning but had little information they could share.

“This is an active investigation and detectives are following up on all possible leads,” North Augusta Detective Lt. Luke Sherman told News 12. “At this time we do not have any information to release.”

Sherman said authorities would appreciate any information from the public to assist the investigation. The agency’s investigations division can be reached at 803-441-4274.

