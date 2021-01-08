Advertisement

Deputies ask for public assistance in two unsolved homicide investigations

Carl Collins Jr., 29, (left) and Ketron McCray,18 (right).
Carl Collins Jr., 29, (left) and Ketron McCray,18 (right).
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance for any information relating to these two homicides that occurred in 2020.

September 2020

Carl Collins Jr, 29, was found murdered on September 22, 2020, Tuesday night on the 2400 Block of Old Barton Chapel Rd.

Collins Jr. was known to live in and hang around the Barton Village area.

There is no reward being offered at this time.

November 2020

Ketron McCray, 18, was found murdered on November 21, 2020, a Saturday at 10:28 p.m. on the 400 Block of Aiken St.

McCray was known to live in and hang around the Aiken St. area.

There is no reward being offered at this time.

If anyone has any information on either of these cases, they are asked to please contact the Homicide Division at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1078. Any person that calls with information can be kept anonymous, if need be.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help, to further provide closure for the families and friends of the victims.

