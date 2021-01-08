Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Rain likely early today. Looking good this weekend!
By Tim Strong
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:40 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated light showers will be possible during the day with cloudy skies. Northerly winds and overcast skies will keep highs on today in the mid to low 40s, so bundle up if you’re going to be outside. Winds will be turning back out of the northwest during the day between 8-12 mph.

We are expecting a dry and beautiful weekend. Saturday morning looks chilly with lows in the mid 30s to upper 30s. Highs Saturday are expected to be in the low to mid 50s with partly cloudy skies during the day. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning is looking cold with low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunday looks dry, but we could see a few clouds. Highs are expected to be back into the mid 50s Sunday afternoon.

Another rain maker is expected to move through the CSRA Monday into Tuesday. No severe weather or flood risk. Models still not agreeing on timing just yet. Highs Monday and Tuesday look to be similar in the mid 50s.

Looking sunny and fairly seasonal by midweek with highs on Wednesday in the upper 50s and closer to 60 by Tuesday. Morning lows look to remain chilly in the 30s all next week.

