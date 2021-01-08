Advertisement

Committee formed to preserve Augusta Judicial Circuit

Scales of justice in Columbia County
Scales of justice in Columbia County(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:22 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Committee to Preserve the Augusta Judicial Circuit has been formed with hopes of keeping Richmond, Columbia, and Burke County circuits as one unit.

“There is a strength in unity and numbers and in the collective wisdom, effort, and experience in all of the persons in the circuit,” Judge Carl Brown Jr. said in a news release.

Committee members are listed below:

Committee formed to preserve the Augusta Judicial Circuit
Committee formed to preserve the Augusta Judicial Circuit(Source: WRDW)

Below is a statement from the committee:

“The Augusta Judicial Circuit has included Columbia County, Richmond County and Burke County since its inception in 1870. The Augusta Bar Association members live and practice within all three counties of the Augusta Judicial Circuit. This association was founded in 1895. Courthouses have been built, cases have been tried, court clerks and other important circuit-wide legal and administrative scaffolding have bonded together since the 1800s to serve our Circuit. Our Judicial Circuit has delivered judicial economy and essential coordination for just and fair application of laws and trials. The Circuit, as it exists today, is successful, historic, and diverse. It is home to judges and lawyers who excel in their profession. The effects of splitting our judicial circuit go beyond issues of justice -it will impact businesses, neighborhoods on county borders, judges who share the dockets for the three counties and the residents who have a vote on judges, the district attorney, and other elected circuit-wide officials. Our Committee has one goal: preservation of the Augusta Judicial Circuit. We believe our three counties benefit from continuing together as a single unit. This is not based solely on history, but each county partner in the circuit brings value and plays a vital role in judicial economy, coordination of the delivery of legal services and ensuring diversity. The Committee is committed to evaluating and addressing the issues to preserve the Augusta Judicial Circuit.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff
Key takeaways from Ga. Democrats’ showing in Senate runoffs
Tyrone Dupree was fatally shot on Jan. 8, 2021, at Rivers Edge Apartments in North Augusta.
Victim identified after North Augusta fatal shooting
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Offices are...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Warrenville shooting death
Capitol chaos
Georgia woman died during siege of U.S. Capitol
From left: Jon Ossoff and David Perdue
With Loeffler concession, attention shifts to Ossoff-Perdue battle for Senate seat

Latest News

Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on COVID-19 in CSRA, vaccines in 2-state region
car crash
Three vehicle collision in Orangeburg County kills one
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Offices are...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Warrenville shooting death
Urgent care facilities facing surge
MedNow, virtual care to help ease strain of COVID-19 patient surge
Urgent care facilities facing surge
Urgent care facilities facing surge