Committee formed to preserve Augusta Judicial Circuit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Committee to Preserve the Augusta Judicial Circuit has been formed with hopes of keeping Richmond, Columbia, and Burke County circuits as one unit.

“There is a strength in unity and numbers and in the collective wisdom, effort, and experience in all of the persons in the circuit,” Judge Carl Brown Jr. said in a news release.

Committee members are listed below:

Below is a statement from the committee:

“The Augusta Judicial Circuit has included Columbia County, Richmond County and Burke County since its inception in 1870. The Augusta Bar Association members live and practice within all three counties of the Augusta Judicial Circuit. This association was founded in 1895. Courthouses have been built, cases have been tried, court clerks and other important circuit-wide legal and administrative scaffolding have bonded together since the 1800s to serve our Circuit. Our Judicial Circuit has delivered judicial economy and essential coordination for just and fair application of laws and trials. The Circuit, as it exists today, is successful, historic, and diverse. It is home to judges and lawyers who excel in their profession. The effects of splitting our judicial circuit go beyond issues of justice -it will impact businesses, neighborhoods on county borders, judges who share the dockets for the three counties and the residents who have a vote on judges, the district attorney, and other elected circuit-wide officials. Our Committee has one goal: preservation of the Augusta Judicial Circuit. We believe our three counties benefit from continuing together as a single unit. This is not based solely on history, but each county partner in the circuit brings value and plays a vital role in judicial economy, coordination of the delivery of legal services and ensuring diversity. The Committee is committed to evaluating and addressing the issues to preserve the Augusta Judicial Circuit.”

