Bond set for owners of care home where 2 residents died

By Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:46 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond has been set for the owners of an Augusta personal care home who are charged with murder.

Celesta and Sammie Lisenbee are both charged after two residents died at First Love Personal Care Home in Augusta.

Each of the Lisenbees faces three counts of elder abuse and two counts of murder. Bond was set at $2,400 for each elder abuse count and $11,200 for each murder count.

The Lisenbees had been held in Richmond County jail, but records on Friday morning showed they were no longer there.

On Oct. 18, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called to First Love Personal Care Home at 2403 Wrightsboro Road to investigate a report of two dead people. Four more residents were taken to a hospital.

While investigating the incident, deputies and investigators noted the home was extremely hot inside.

The bodies of the two victims, Georgia Blount, 84, and Sylvia Reid, 75, were turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for autopsies.

The GBI ruled both deaths were homicides by way of hyperthermia due to prolonged exposure to high indoor temperatures and faulty equipment at the residence.

