Advertisement

Augusta nursing home faces a second wrongful-death suit

By Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:13 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second family has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center.

The lawsuit alleges the Augusta nursing home failed to meet federal staffing requirements, leading to 80-year-old John Florig falling several times before passing away last February from complications due to a fall.

Another family of a patient filed a lawsuit in December alleging a staffing shortage and budgetary decisions led to inadequate care and the death of their loved one.

The lawsuit states Jean Simmons died of an infection due to mold in her catheter. Her death occurred before the COVID-19 outbreak, too.

Our I-Team was the first to report on a severe outbreak of the virus at Windermere this past summer. At the facility, 78 patients tested positive and 12 died of COVID-19.

MORE | Bond set for owners of care home where 2 residents died

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff
Key takeaways from Ga. Democrats’ showing in Senate runoffs
Tyrone Dupree was fatally shot on Jan. 8, 2021, at Rivers Edge Apartments in North Augusta.
Victim identified after North Augusta fatal shooting
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Offices are...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Warrenville shooting death
Capitol chaos
Georgia woman died during siege of U.S. Capitol
From left: Jon Ossoff and David Perdue
With Loeffler concession, attention shifts to Ossoff-Perdue battle for Senate seat

Latest News

Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on COVID-19 in CSRA, vaccines in 2-state region
car crash
Three vehicle collision in Orangeburg County kills one
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Offices are...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Warrenville shooting death
Urgent care facilities facing surge
MedNow, virtual care to help ease strain of COVID-19 patient surge
Urgent care facilities facing surge
Urgent care facilities facing surge