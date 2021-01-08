Augusta nursing home faces a second wrongful-death suit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second family has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center.

The lawsuit alleges the Augusta nursing home failed to meet federal staffing requirements, leading to 80-year-old John Florig falling several times before passing away last February from complications due to a fall.

Another family of a patient filed a lawsuit in December alleging a staffing shortage and budgetary decisions led to inadequate care and the death of their loved one.

The lawsuit states Jean Simmons died of an infection due to mold in her catheter . Her death occurred before the COVID-19 outbreak, too.

Our I-Team was the first to report on a severe outbreak of the virus at Windermere this past summer. At the facility, 78 patients tested positive and 12 died of COVID-19.

