As Clyburn calls for Trump’s ouster after riot, Graham lashes out at Capitol police

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Some members of Congress blame President Donald Trump for inciting a riot at the U.S.

Many are calling for him to be removed from office, and that includes South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn.

The Democrat who serves as House majority whip says Wednesday’s riots were a clear sign of racism stemming from the White House.

“This is an attempt by a racist president to do his part to start what what would be tantmount to a race war in this country,” Clyburn said. “This is bad stuff. It’s time for everyone to call it what it is; it’s time for Republican leadership to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

If that’s not done, Clyburn says the Democrats need to look at impeaching Trump.

Clyburn says he believe a commission like that of the 9/11 attacks need to be created to investigate the violence and certain actions he says are suspicious. He included that none of the vandals so much as touched the office door with his name on it, yet the unnamed office where he spends most of his time was ransacked and his personal iPad was stolen out of its case.

“They went where you won’t find my name, but they found where I was supposed to be,” he said. “So something else was going on untoward here.”

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol was not “a wakeup call” about security, he said he doesn’t know what would be.

“The Capitol of the United States was taken over by domestic terrorists that are not patriots,” he said. “They overwhelmed the Capitol Police. They destroyed the house. They took over the place and said in the presiding officers chair. They went through my desk. And all of us had to go to a single room to be protected. This shall never happen again.”

Graham spoke about photos showing those who had broken into the building sitting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office chair.

“They should go from sitting in the speaker’s chair to a jail cell,” he said. He called for a task force to identify and prosecute those who forced their way into the building.

He said anyone in charge of defending the Capitol failed in their duties. If they had been in the military, he said, “they’d been relieved or commands and most likely court-martialed.”

“How could we not be prepared?” he said. “Black Lives Matter protests, have you seen the images on the Capitol steps? We had National Guard members in riot gear. Why weren’t you as prepared this time around?”

Graham had harsh words for his longtime ally, President Donald Trump, he praised Vice President Mike Pence.

“I just want every Republican to know that in my view, limited government applies when you don’t like the outcome, just as much as when limited government applies, and you do like the outcome,” he said. “The Constitution needs to be followed as written, even though you wish you could do something that constitution does not allow to get your way, that’s the very essence of activism. To those who are pushing the idea that Vice President Pence had the power to unilaterally set aside, certified electoral votes from a single state or send them back, you have cheapened the idea of Constitutional Conservatism.”

When Pence was asked to do something against conservative values, he said Pence said no.

Graham said the reason went from being an opponent of Trump to becoming close to him was because the people of South Carolina wanted him to.

“I did the same with Obama; I’ll do the same with Biden, but this is a Republican president. He changed my opinion of who he was, through his actions,” Graham said.

Meanwhile in Columbia

South Carolina’s Capitol police say they’re maintaining enhanced security at the Statehouse in Columbia in the wake of Wednesday’s riot. The South Carolina Bureau of Protective services is asking visitors to remain watchful and to report anything suspicious that they see on the Statehouse grounds.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WCSC