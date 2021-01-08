All Wilkes County schools to close due to COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials with the Wilkes County school district have closed schools due to coronavirus exposures.

Due to the number of close contacts who must quarantine, Wilkes County Schools will be closing face-to-face and moving to Learn From Home instruction Jan, 11 through Jan. 15.

Those students who cannot access Google Classroom can pick-up learning packets at their school on Monday, Jan 11 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

