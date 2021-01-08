ACC shuffles schedule, Clemson pauses men’s basketball activities

(AP) - The Atlantic Coast Conference says Virginia’s women’s basketball game Tuesday against Wake Forest has been postponed and it has rescheduled the previously postponed Syracuse-North Carolina men’s basketball game for Tuesday.

The league announced changes Friday.

On the women’s side, the Cavaliers remain in COVID-19 protocols and haven’t played since Dec. 13 with four straight games postponed. The ACC announced a schedule adjustment that will send Wake Forest to Notre Dame on Thursday, moving that game up two weeks.

On the men’s side, UNC had been scheduled to host Syracuse on Jan. 2 before that game was postponed due to coronavirus issues within the Orange program.

The rescheduled date came after No. 19 Clemson paused team activities Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test result and contact tracing, leading to the postponement of the Tigers’ games at North Carolina on Saturday and Syracuse on Tuesday.

