Advertisement

Vaccination deadline looms for S.C. health care workers

By Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - State health officials urge people to quickly make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccination if they’re in the first group eligible to receive one.

People in that group, Phase 1a, include health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1a individuals or their employers must have scheduled an appointment by Jan. 15 to ensure priority for the vaccine, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday.

The agency will evaluate demand up to Jan. 15 to determine whether to move forward to the next group.

Employers with Phase 1a workers should contact a local hospital with a roster of employees who want to be vaccinated. In addition, people in Phase 1a who want to be vaccinated should contact a hospital to request an appointment by the deadline. They may need to present proof of Phase 1a status like a badge, card or license.

Contact information for hospitals is available at scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

The agency said 69,959 Phase 1a health care workers are scheduled for vaccinations. As of Wednesday, 52,163 health care workers in Phase 1a had received their first dose and 1,107 had received their second dose.

MORE | Local expert stresses the importance of maintaining mental health

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentwain Moody and Shakeyla Faulks
Victim identified, 2 suspects arrested in overnight Augusta slaying
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Senate runoff showdown
AP calls Georgia’s U.S. Senate races for Ossoff, Warnock
The twin US Senate runoffs in Georgia mean everything in American government for the next two...
Georgia Senate runoffs: What happened in Richmond, Columbia counties?
File image
How Georgia seniors, first responders can sign up for coronavirus vaccine

Latest News

Warnock, Brookshire Raw Interviews
Where the nation goes from here after unrest at Capitol Hill
What’s next? Political leaders answer after chaos on Capitol Hill
Moving forward with messages of hope
Moving forward with messages of hope
AU Health starts 2nd doses of vaccines
AU Health starts 2nd doses of vaccines
Where the nation goes from here after unrest at Capitol Hill
Where the nation goes from here after unrest at Capitol Hill