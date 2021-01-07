Vaccination deadline looms for S.C. health care workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - State health officials urge people to quickly make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccination if they’re in the first group eligible to receive one.

People in that group, Phase 1a, include health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1a individuals or their employers must have scheduled an appointment by Jan. 15 to ensure priority for the vaccine, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday.

The agency will evaluate demand up to Jan. 15 to determine whether to move forward to the next group.

Employers with Phase 1a workers should contact a local hospital with a roster of employees who want to be vaccinated. In addition, people in Phase 1a who want to be vaccinated should contact a hospital to request an appointment by the deadline. They may need to present proof of Phase 1a status like a badge, card or license.

Contact information for hospitals is available at scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

The agency said 69,959 Phase 1a health care workers are scheduled for vaccinations. As of Wednesday, 52,163 health care workers in Phase 1a had received their first dose and 1,107 had received their second dose.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.