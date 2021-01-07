Advertisement

Tractor-trailer rolls over in crash on Sand Bar Ferry Road

By Staff
Jan. 7, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A tractor-trailer rolled onto its side in a crash early Thursday in Augusta.

The accident was reported at 3:33 a.m. at 93 Sand Bar Ferry Road.

At the scene, one lane of Sand Bar Ferry was blocked where the trailer separated from the tractor portion of the truck. The road was expected to reopen by 9 a.m.

Crews reported that some liquid was leaking at the scene in a commercial area just south of the Savannah River near East Boundary Road.

An ambulance was at the scene.

