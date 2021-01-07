‘There’s never a bad time to pray’: Local residents reflect on incident at Capitol

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a day America won’t soon forget, the people of the CSRA are reeling from Wednesday’s events in Washington, D.C.

“If you’ve been watching the news, you know that this is going to be a day that goes down in history,” Pastor Stephen Cutchins of First Baptist of North Augusta said.

“Our beloved democracy is in great danger. America used to be like this pillar that would not fall. She’s crumbling,” Local historian Joseph P. Washington III said.

After rioters stormed Capitol Hill, like the rest of the country, some in Augusta were shaken.

“I took a nap, and I woke back up, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, the bottom has fallen out. These people are inside the ... Capitol,’” Washington said.

Washington recalls the Black Lives Matter protests last summer that often resulted in tear gas, arrests, and physical violence by police.

“Think back to summer 2020. When the shoe was on the other foot and we were protesting. And there was absolutely no mercy,” he said.

Many of our local congressmen took to Twitter to express their disdain for what was happening.

Cutchins encouraged people to take a moment and simply pray.

“And there’s never a bad time to pray, but I want to encourage you. This may be a bad time not to pray,” he said. “...We need the peace of God that passes all understanding.”

What comes next is uncertain, but Williams thinks the best thing to do is move forward.

“I know the rest of the world, the rest of America, the majority, we’re moving on,” Cutchins said.

