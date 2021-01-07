Advertisement

South Carolina’s U.S. attorney vows to prosecute D.C. rioters

By Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The U.S. attorney for South Carolina said anyone who traveled to take part in Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol will be prosecuted on federal charges.

“Federal crimes were violated today at our nation’s Capitol building,” tweeted Attorney Peter McCoy Wednesday night. “Anyone who traveled from the District of South Carolina with intent to aid this travesty or commit acts of destruction will be prosecuted” by his department.

In an earlier post, McCoy said that “those who gather for purposes of violence & destruction should be prosecuted to the fullest extent,” and referred to defending the Constitution against “all enemies foreign and domestic.”

The House and Senate later reconvened Wednesday night as the Capitol was cleared after a six-hour standoff with supporters of President Donald Trump.

MORE | Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms U.S. Capitol

