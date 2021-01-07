Advertisement

South Carolina’s jobless claims double in a week

(WVLT)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said the number of new claims it received last week more than doubled compared that of the previous week.

The agency reported 9,328 initial unemployment claims in the week ending Saturday. SCDEW reported 4,551 first-time claims during the prior week, which ended on Dec. 26.

Anderson County had the largest number of new claims last week, with 2,351 in that county alone.

MORE | South Carolina has 9th highest COVID-19 test positivity rate in U.S., report says

Greenville County, which has often led the state in the number of new weekly claims, was a distance second at 590. Spartanburg County reported 586 and Richland County saw 550.

Horry County reported 466 initial claims.

The state paid out $18.7 million in a combination of state and federal benefits.

Since mid-March, the payout totaled $4.8 billion.

This week, the state began paying the $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit to eligible claimants.

Department spokesperson Heather Biance said those who are eligible to receive at least one dollar of an unemployment program will also receive the additional $300 on top of their weekly benefit amount.

That extra benefit will continue through the week ending March 13, she said.

