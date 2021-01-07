Advertisement

Deputies investigate threatening comment at Lakeside High School

Lakeside High School
Lakeside High School(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lakeside High School on Thursday morning to investigate a threatening comment.

The comment was overheard Wednesday morning in a hallway at the school, according to Columbia County School District spokeswoman Abbigail Remkus.

There were no leads about who made the comment.

“In an abundance of precaution,” however, deputies were called to the school Thursday morning to investigate the matter, Remkus told News 12.

The school district resumed classes earlier this week after winter break.

MORE | As parents fret, kids return to CSRA schools during virus spike

