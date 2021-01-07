Deputies investigate threatening comment at Lakeside High School

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lakeside High School on Thursday morning to investigate a threatening comment.

The comment was overheard Wednesday morning in a hallway at the school, according to Columbia County School District spokeswoman Abbigail Remkus.

There were no leads about who made the comment.

“In an abundance of precaution,” however, deputies were called to the school Thursday morning to investigate the matter, Remkus told News 12.

The school district resumed classes earlier this week after winter break.

