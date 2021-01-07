Sen. Kelly Loeffler concedes to elect Rev. Warnock

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a video to Twitter, Sen. Kelly Loeffler addressed Georgians, expressing gratitude for the time she has served.

Loeffler also congratulated Senate-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock on his election to the Senate.

Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to the Senate in December 2019 after Republican senator Johnny Isakson resigned for health reasons.

Loeffler also ran in the 2020 Georgia U.S. Senate special election and finished second in the November 3 election, to where she advanced to the runoff with Warnock.

Serving our great state has been the honor of my lifetime.



— Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) January 7, 2021

