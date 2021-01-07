How local groups brought young voters to polls for runoffs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local organizations worked hard for months to get people to the polls, and it seemed to work, with a large turnout reported for Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoffs.

“Well, I’m overwhelmed by those numbers because it shows when the people vote, it makes a difference,” the Rev. Christopher Johnson with the Greater Augusta Interfaith Coalition said. “The turnout showed that people really cared that people wanted to make their voices heard.”

Both Richmond and Columbia County saw more voters register since the November election. More than 4,000 new voters in Richmond County and more than 2,000 in Columbia County registered this time around.

“The numbers show that when we engage people regardless of ethnicity, regardless of background, we did not say who to vote for, but really talking to them about what’s at stake that makes all the difference,” Deanna Reed said.

Reed is the program director for Woke Vote, a national organization that works to get voters to the polls. They say their organization saw more young voters this year than any other year.

“People feel a part of this because even when we were out knocking on doors, we didn’t parachute people in. And we had community members, we had college students, we had church folks, we had retired folks, we had veterans that were showing up and were like, ‘Hey, I want to be a part of this because this is my community,’” Reed said.

Still, it seems the goal for most was to get those young voters.

“It’s really exciting to see the increase in voter turnout and to see there are so many people engaged and want to make their voice heard,” Ian Bridgeforth with Georgia Shift said.

Georgia Shift works with young people to get them to vote. Their founder says they got to work right after the November election.

“We had to make sure we got as many young people out to vote as possible because we wanted to make sure their voice is heard and their impact is felt in this Senate race,” Bridgeforth said.

All three organizations say this is the most important part of the election.

“Now that we’re coming out of this election, the work really begins. I think in order to continue to see people showing up to the polls it’s going to take that long-term engagement,” Reed said.

