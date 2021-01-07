Advertisement

Need a job? Columbia County School District to hold employment fair

Columbia County school bus
Columbia County school bus(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District will a job fair next week in search of bus drivers, nutrition assistants and custodians.

The event will be from 4-6 Jan. 14 at Columbia Middle School, 2013 Raider Way in Grovetown.

Job candidates are asked to maintain a safe social distance at all times while attending the job fair.

Face coverings will be required when entering and exiting the building, but participants will be able to remove their mask when seated.

Business attire is suggested.

Staff members will be on hand to provide an overview of the job description and answer questions.

Qualified candidates will receive an on-site interview.

Bus drivers must be at least 21 years old, must pass an annual physical exam to include drug and alcohol screenings, must have a safe driving record and must have a positive attitude and a passion for providing clean and safe transportation. A commercial driver’s license is required to drive a school bus, which the district offers paid, in-house training to earn after employment.

Apply online at www.ccboe.net, email a resume to alicia.lowe@ccboe.net or apply at the job fair.

