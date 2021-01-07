Local expert stresses the importance of maintaining mental health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re in a new year now, and as much as we want to put a stressful 2020 behind us, it’s not all over yet.

We’re still in a pandemic, and a lot is going on, from financial hardships to prolonged elections to the wait for a COVID-19.

“Definitely don’t feel like you’re alone,” said Warren Bowman, a Central Health wellness coach.

He says stress and high anxiety are pretty common as we continue to face ongoing obstacles.

But the important thing remaining not only physically healthy but also mentally healthy.

“Mental health starts with you,” Bowman said. “You have to take ownership.”

He says he has struggled with his own mental issues in the past, but it’s all about finding the right balance.

“One thing you don’t want to do is allow mental issues to become a commonplace thing,” he said. “Like for me, I know one of my things is I know I need to get sleep.”

As we move ahead into a new year, he challenges those who suffers from anxiety, fear or stress to take control and push through.

“I think 2021 is going to be a good year for people,” he said. “I know right now we are going into an unknown year, but you got to take the bull by the horns go out there and do the best you can.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.