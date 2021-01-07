Lincoln County schools going virtual starting Friday

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the spike in coronavirus cases continues, the Lincoln County School District is switching to virtual instruction.

The change will take place starting Friday.

Instruction will stay virtual through Jan. 15, with the intention of returning to face-to-face instruction Jan. 19, according to administrators.

That could change, they say.

The change was prompted by the exposure of too many students and staff members to coronavirus, although they didn’t necessarily test positive.

