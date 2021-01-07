If you missed ‘Jeopardy’ Wednesday night, here’s how to see it

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A heads-up for “Jeopardy” fans.

Because of special news reports from national networks, Wednesday night’s episode did not air.

We will be showing that episode tonight at its regular time 7:30 p.m. on our CBS channel.

That means the one meant to air tonight will instead air tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. on My 12.

If you aren’t sure where to find My 12, if you watch over the air, it’s 12.3.

If you have comcast, it’s Channel 21 and 382.

If you have Wide Open West or Atlantic Broadband, it’ll be on Channel 7.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.