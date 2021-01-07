Advertisement

Graham: ‘Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected’

By Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. - On the Senate floor, an impassioned Sen. Lindsey Graham reiterated his opposition to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s win, saying Biden and Kamala Harris were lawfully elected.

“All I can say is count me out,” Graham said Wednesday night voted overwhelmingly to turn aside a challenge to Biden’s victory in Arizona. “Enough is enough.”

The South Carolina Republican told senators he didn’t want Biden to win, but he accepts that it happened.

MORE | Congress certifies Biden win after Trump supporters storm Capitol

“I cannot convince people, certain groups, by my words but I will tell you by my actions that maybe I among any above all others in this body need to say this: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and the vice president of the United States on Jan. 20,” Graham said.

He said efforts by the GOP to overrule the people’s will were a bad idea.

The objection to the results in Arizona -- spearheaded by Rep. Paul Gosar and Sen. Ted Cruz -- was rejected 93-6 on Wednesday night.

“The final thing: Joe Biden. I’ve traveled the world with Joe. I hoped he’d lose. I prayed he would lose. He won. He’s the legitimate President of the United States,” Graham said.

He lamented the situation he found himself in after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday after Trump spoke to them.

“Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it being this way. Oh my God, I hate it,” Graham said. “From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president.”

From reports by WCSC and WRDW/WAGT

