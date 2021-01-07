Georgia’s top GOP leaders denounce D.C. rioting as protesters come to Atlanta, too

ATLANTA - Georgia’s governor and two other top Republican officials denounced the violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, even as they faced protesters of their own in Atlanta.

Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston all spoke Wednesday, but none directly blamed Trump for the D.C. rioting.

In Georgia, about 100 protesters gathered at the state Capitol to protest Trump’s election loss and demand that state leaders give them what they called a “fair election.”

“Our accusations are voter fraud, illegal votes, things were not done right,” protester Brian Smith said. “The laws were changed last minute through courts and the secretary of state, and that is not constitutional.”

Protesters who gathered in front of the Georgia Capitol building could be seen waving Trump and American flags, and shouting, “Stop the steal!”

“When they are in power seats like they are here in the Capitol building, we lose faith in the integrity of the elections system,” Harry James said.

Athough their approach was more peaceful than the D.C. protesters’, some in the Atlanta crowd were armed with long guns.

The staff evacuated the offices of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who has drawn much of Trump’s ire in the weeks since the president lost the election in Georgia to Democrat Joe Biden.

The reactions come a day after Georgia voters cast their ballots in two Senate runoff races. According to The Associated Press, both Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are projected to win.

