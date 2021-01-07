Advertisement

Falcons interview Saints’ Fontenot for Atlanta GM position

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann tries to tackle Atlanta Falcons running back Ito...
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann tries to tackle Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:45 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have conducted a virtual interview for general manager with New Orleans Saints executive Terry Fontenot. The Falcons are seeking a permanent replacement for longtime GM Thomas Dimitroff.

He was fired along with coach Dan Quinn after the team began the season with five straight losses. Fontenot is the Saints’ vice president and assistant general manager in charge of pro personnel.

He has been with Atlanta’s NFC South rival for 16 seasons. Fontenot is the fifth candidate to interview for the Falcons’ GM job.

Atlanta finished the season 4-12, its third straight losing campaign.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentwain Moody and Shakeyla Faulks
Victim identified, 2 suspects arrested in overnight Augusta slaying
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Senate runoff showdown
AP calls Georgia’s U.S. Senate races for Ossoff, Warnock
The twin US Senate runoffs in Georgia mean everything in American government for the next two...
Georgia Senate runoffs: What happened in Richmond, Columbia counties?
File image
How Georgia seniors, first responders can sign up for coronavirus vaccine

Latest News

A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second...
Saban confirms discussions about postponing title game
South Carolina interim head coach Mike Bobo walks questions an official during the first half...
Auburn’s Harsin hires Mike Bobo, Derek Mason as coordinators
FILE - In this July 10, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor runs the bases...
Mega deal: Indians trade star Lindor, Carrasco to Mets
Carolina Panthers
Panthers have now interviewed 11 candidates for GM opening
LSU offensive coach Joe Brady watches his team warm up before the first half of the Peach Bowl...
Falcons interview Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady