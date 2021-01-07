Falcons interview Saints’ Fontenot for Atlanta GM position

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have conducted a virtual interview for general manager with New Orleans Saints executive Terry Fontenot. The Falcons are seeking a permanent replacement for longtime GM Thomas Dimitroff.

He was fired along with coach Dan Quinn after the team began the season with five straight losses. Fontenot is the Saints’ vice president and assistant general manager in charge of pro personnel.

He has been with Atlanta’s NFC South rival for 16 seasons. Fontenot is the fifth candidate to interview for the Falcons’ GM job.

Atlanta finished the season 4-12, its third straight losing campaign.

