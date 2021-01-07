Advertisement

Deputies seek help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Alana Scott
Alana Scott(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance finding a missing 15-year-old.

Alana Scott, is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at 8 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Gerbing Road. She was wearing a black sweatshirt and purple sweatpants and carrying a suitcase. She was with an unknown male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentwain Moody and Shakeyla Faulks
Victim identified, 2 suspects arrested in overnight Augusta slaying
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Senate runoff showdown
AP calls Georgia’s U.S. Senate races for Ossoff, Warnock
The twin US Senate runoffs in Georgia mean everything in American government for the next two...
Georgia Senate runoffs: What happened in Richmond, Columbia counties?
File image
How Georgia seniors, first responders can sign up for coronavirus vaccine

Latest News

Where the nation goes from here after unrest at Capitol Hill
What’s next? Political leaders answer after chaos on Capitol Hill
Moving forward with messages of hope
Moving forward with messages of hope
AU Health starts 2nd doses of vaccines
AU Health starts 2nd doses of vaccines
Where the nation goes from here after unrest at Capitol Hill
Where the nation goes from here after unrest at Capitol Hill
In this image from video, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after...
Sen. Kelly Loeffler concedes to elect Rev. Warnock