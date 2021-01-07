Deputies seek help finding missing 15-year-old girl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance finding a missing 15-year-old.

Alana Scott, is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at 8 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Gerbing Road. She was wearing a black sweatshirt and purple sweatpants and carrying a suitcase. She was with an unknown male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

