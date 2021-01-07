Advertisement

Deputies: Missing 15-year-old may be in Harrisburg Neighborhood

Jayda Vernoda Bunyon, age 15.
Jayda Vernoda Bunyon, age 15.((Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies need the public’s assistance to find a 15-year-old girl that was last seen on Jan. 4.

Jayda Vernoda Bunyon was last seen at 1:00 a.m. on the 2000 block of 2nd Avenue.

She has black hair, brown eyes, is 5′04, and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Bunyon may be in the Harrisburg neighborhood.

If you have any information on Bunyon please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.

