COVID-19 pandemic takes 2 more local events off the calendar

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The coronavirus pandemic is forcing postponements in the new year.

The Augusta Futurity, a horse competition usually in the James Brown Arena, is being pushed back. It was set for Jan. 16 and had actually been moved to Perry, Ga., this year due to COVID-19 concerns. A new date has not been set.

Across the river, the Aiken Spring Steeplechase is being canceled. It was supposed to happen March 20 at Bruce’s Field. Organizers say they’re disappointed but believe this is what’s best.

