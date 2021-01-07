Advertisement

Relief program, alcohol license waiver approved for Augusta businesses

Augusta Water tower
By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission on Wednesday passed an updated small business relief program to help Augusta businesses.

Under the updated program, the city will allocate an additional $1.25 million towards small businesses. It will also expand the loan eligibility requirement so that more businesses qualify for the program.

It also increases the maximum award amount to as much as $25,000 for some businesses.

They eliminated the long process so that businesses could receive the funding in around 10 days.

The commission also passed the Alcohol License Fees waiver, proposed by District 7 Commissioner Sean Frantom.

This initiative will waive 2021 alcohol license fees for businesses that paid in 2020, and it will extend the deadline for 2020 payment fees.

Frantom says the plan will help return millions of dollars back to small businesses in Augusta.

