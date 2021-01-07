Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence declaring for NFL draft

(AP) - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence says he is leaving school and declaring for the NFL draft in which he will likely be the first overall selection.

Lawrence released a video on social media Wednesday announcing his intentions. He had said in September his plans were to finish his junior season, graduate and then turn pro.

However, in midseason, Lawrence discussed keeping his options open, including the possibility of returning to school for his senior season.

In the video he released Wednesday Lawrence thanked his teammates, coaches and fans for the past three years. The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the top pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.