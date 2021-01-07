Burke County schools offer details on report cards, meals and Wi-Fi

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County School System has information to share with families.

Report cards

Report cards will be sent home Thursday. All kindergarten through 12th-grade students will receive report cards in their student email account as well as their parent/guardian email account if provided.

Wi-Fi access locations

The district is providing school buses with Wi-Fi transmitters that will be stationed at various locations and times. Click here to view the schedule and location stops. Locations and times are subject to change based on needs. Click here to see a map of the available Wi-Fi Transmitter remote locations. To find free public Wi-Fi locations near you, click here.

School meal boxes

Due to the adjustment in the schedule, all Burke County students will be learning from home for the next two weeks. The district will provide meals that parents can pick up from any of the five Burke County schools from Friday to Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4-6 p.m.

If you have children at multiple schools, you can pick up all of their boxes at one location:

Waynesboro Primary School pickup is at the entrance on Olympic Drive.

Blakeney Elementary School pickup is at the entrance on Olympic Drive.

SGA Elementary School pickup is on the right side of the school where the buses load.

Burke County Middle School pickup is on the left side of the school at the gymnasium entrance.

Burke County High School pickup is at the bus dock on the backside of the school.

The boxes will contain five days worth of meals with breakfast, lunch, supper and snacks. There will be refrigerated items in the boxes so it is important to unpack them as soon as possible.

